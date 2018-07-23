Sunken duck boat to be raised after deadly Missouri accident

Interested in Duck Boat Accident? Add Duck Boat Accident as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Duck Boat Accident news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The U.S. Coast Guard says is planning raise a duck boat that sank in a southern Missouri lake during powerful winds, killing 17 people.

The work to recover the Ride the Ducks boat from Table Rock Lake is scheduled to begin 9 a.m. Monday. The boat went down Thursday night in the Branson area after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds. The boat is submerged in 80 feet (24 meters) of water.

Divers are expected to swim down to the vessel and connect it to a crane, which will lift it to the surface.

Divers already have recovered a digital recorder from the boat. The National Transportation Safety Board and U.S. Coast Guard are hoping the recorder will assist in their investigation into why the boat sank.