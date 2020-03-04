Survey: U.S. businesses added 183,000 jobs in February

By
CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
March 4, 2020, 2:36 PM
WASHINGTON -- U.S. businesses added 183,000 jobs last month, a solid gain that shows the economy was largely healthy when the coronavirus outbreak spread further around the globe.

Large companies added roughly two-thirds of the jobs, while hiring among smaller firms was relatively weak. Manufacturing and mining firms shed jobs, while hiring in health care and hotels and restaurants was strong.