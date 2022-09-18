Suspect seriously hurt when train hits parked police vehicle

A 20-year-old road rage suspect has been seriously injured after the parked police patrol vehicle she was detained in was struck by a freight train in northern Colorado

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a road rage incident involving a firearm in Fort Lupton on Friday evening. A Platteville police officer stopped the woman's car just past a set of railroad tracks and parked the patrol vehicle on the crossing.

The Greeley woman was placed in the back of the police vehicle, which was hit by the train as officers were searching her car. The suspect name and details of her injuries have not been released.

The Fort Lupton Police Department is investigating the road rage report, while the Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking into the woman's injury while she was in police custody.

No other information was released.