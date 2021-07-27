Teen fatally shot inside California theater, another wounded

Authorities say one teenager was fatally shot and another seriously wounded inside a Southern California movie theater

CORONA, Calif. -- One teenager was fatally shot and another seriously wounded inside a Southern California movie theater, authorities said.

Police responded to the theater in The Crossings mall in Corona around 11:45 p.m. Monday and found a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

The woman died at the scene, and the man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said in a statement. There was no update on the man's condition Tuesday.

The victims were described as Corona residents, but their names were not released. The police statement gave no further details on the circumstances of the shooting.

The city of Corona is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.