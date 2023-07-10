Tennessee soccer coach is charged with child rape after restaurant workers find photos on his phone

This image provided by the Franklin Police Department shows Camilo Hurtado Campos. The Tennessee soccer coach is accused of drugging and raping at least 10 boys between the ages of 9 and 17 after photos and videos of the children were discovered on his cell phone. Franklin Police say they were contacted by a local restaurant after staff found a phone left behind by a customer. (Franklin Police Department via AP)

A Tennessee soccer coach is accused of drugging and raping at least 10 boys between the ages of 9 and 17 after photos and videos of the children were discovered on his cell phone

FRANKLIN, Tenn. -- A Tennessee soccer coach is accused of drugging and raping at least 10 boys after photos and videos of the children were discovered on his cell phone, police said.

Police were contacted by a local restaurant on June 22 after staff found a cell phone left behind by a customer. Workers looked through it to try to determine the owner and found “unconscionable videos and pictures of children,” according to a news release Sunday from the Franklin Police Department.

Camilo Hurtado Campos was arrested the following day and charged with rape of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor. Detectives have since found hundreds of videos and pictures on the phone; they say Campos recorded himself raping unconscious boys between approximately 9 and 17 years old.

Police have identified two of the victims and are working to identify the others. Because the children in the videos were unconscious, they might not realize they are victims, police said.

Campos lived in the Franklin area for 20 years and would often approach children playing at school playgrounds to recruit them for his soccer team, gaining their trust and then inviting them to his home, police said.

Campos was being held Monday at the Williamson County Criminal Justice Center on a $525,000 bond. Additional charges are likely, police said. The jail had no record of an attorney for Campos and no one answered at two phone numbers listed for him in online directories.