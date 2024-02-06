Texas firefighter critically injured and 3 others hurt after firetruck rolls over

A Texas firefighter was critically injured and three others suffered lesser injuries when the firetruck they were in rolled over while responding to a fire

FORT WORTH, Texas -- A Texas firefighter was critically injured and three others suffered lesser injuries when the firetruck they were in rolled over early Tuesday while responding to a fire.

In addition to the firefighter who was hospitalized in critical condition, one firefighter was in stable condition and two others were treated and released, the Fort Worth Fire Department said in a statement.

A department spokesperson did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

“Our foremost priority is supporting the wellbeing of our firefighters and their families in this difficult moment,” Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis said in the statement.

The statement said the firefighters were en route to a house fire when the firetruck rolled over and crashed just after 2:30 a.m.

The department said no other vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash and police are investigating the cause of the crash.

A police spokesperson also did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

“Our firefighters are always there for our community, and right now, we need the community’s prayers for their recovery and healing,” Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said in a statement.