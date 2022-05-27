Texas law enforcement official: Child who called 911 during school shooting said, "Please send the police now"

ByThe Associated Press
May 27, 2022, 12:15 PM

UVALDE, Texas -- Texas law enforcement official: Child who called 911 during school shooting said, "Please send the police now."

