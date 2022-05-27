UVALDE, Texas -- Texas official: Commander made `wrong decision' not to breach classroom sooner because they thought no children at risk.
Top Stories
Texas school shooting live updates: Police admit 'wrong decision' on door breach
- 30 minutes ago
Uvalde student who survived shooting describes attack
- May 27, 05:00 AM
Mother of Texas gunman says son was 'not a monster,' could be 'aggressive'
- May 26, 05:00 AM
What we know about the victims of the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school
- 3 hours ago
Police: Woman killed man who fired rifle into party crowd
- May 26, 03:16 PM