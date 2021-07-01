Texas soldier who shot protester indicted on murder charge

Authorities say an Army soldier who shot and killed an armed protester after driving into a crowd demonstrating against police violence in the Texas capital last summer has been indicted on a murder charge

AUSTIN, Texas -- An Army soldier who shot and killed an armed protester after driving into a crowd demonstrating against police violence in the Texas capital last summer has been indicted on murder charge, authorities said Thursday.

Sgt. Daniel Perry, who was stationed at Fort Hood, was booked and released on $300,000 bail, said Kristen Dark, a spokeswoman for the Travis County Sheriff's Office. She said Perry was booked on one count of murder and one count of deadly conduct in the death of Garrett Foster, 28.

Prosecutors did not immediately comment on the case but scheduled a news conference for later Thursday. The Travis County district attorney had brought the case to a grand jury, which issued the indictment.

Perry’s attorney, Clint Broden, issued a statement expressing disappointment in the indictment.

“It is important to note that the standard of proof required for an indictment is significantly less than the standard of proof required for a conviction,” Broden said.

Foster was killed during a night of protests and unrest in several U.S. cities. In the immediate aftermath, then-Police Chief Brian Manley said officers heard “two separate volleys of gunfire” and made their way to the crowd, where they found Foster with multiple gunshot wounds.

Perry's attorney has said the soldier was working for a ride-sharing company and acted in self-defense after Foster pointed a gun at him. Broden expressed confidence Thursday that Perry would be acquitted.

Acacia Coronado is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.