Texas town drops measure to be 'sanctuary city for unborn'

Leaders of a small town in Texas are abandoning a proposal that would have essentially banned abortions in their community.

Mineral Wells Mayor Christopher Perricone says he proposed making his town a "sanctuary city for the unborn" after the town of Waskom became the first in Texas to do so . But at a meeting Tuesday in Mineral Wells, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Dallas, city leaders voted 5-2 to take no action at the recommendation of the city's legal staff.

The Star-Telegram reports that earlier Tuesday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas sent a letter to Mineral Wells council members warning that its proposal was unconstitutional.

There are currently no abortion clinics in either Waskom or Mineral Wells, so the measures are largely symbolic.