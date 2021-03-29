Texas trooper wounded in shooting not expected to survive

Officials say a Texas state trooper who was shot during a traffic stop last week is not expected to survive

MEXIA, Texas -- A Texas state trooper who was shot during a traffic stop last week is not expected to survive, officials said Monday.

Walker was shot Friday evening while stopping to help a driver in an apparently disabled vehicle west of Mexia, a city about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southeast of Dallas, according to the statement from DPS regional director Todd Snyder.

Walker had not yet come to a stop behind the vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway when 37-year-old DeArthur Pinson got out of the disabled vehicle and opened fire, Snyder said.

Walker was struck in the head and abdomen and was later flown to a hospital in Waco, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) away.

Authorities launched a manhunt for Pinson and he was reported dead Saturday. Pinson killed himself, according to Limestone County Judge Richard Duncan.