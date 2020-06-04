5 Things to Know for Today Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press

FILE - This Thursday, Sept. 24, 2015, file photo shows Brooklyn Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio as Pope Francis, right, arrives at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. DiMarzio, already under a church investigation for alleged sex abuse, has been accused by a second man who says he was molested in the 1970s. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, Pool)

1. PROTESTS FOR GEORGE FLOYD CALMER Demonstrations across America remain large but notably more subdued while prosecutors charged three more Minneapolis police officers and filed a new, tougher charge against Derek Chauvin.

2. HONG KONG OUTLAWS INSULTING CHINA’S ANTHEM Pro-democracy lawmakers see the bill as an infringement of freedom of expression and the greater rights that residents of the semi-autonomous city have compared to mainland China.

3. NEW YORK CITY BISHOP ACCUSED OF SEX ABUSE Roman Catholic Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of Brooklyn has been accused by a second man of abuse in the 1970s, when the bishop was a parish priest in New Jersey.

4. TRUMP CHALLENGED BY SHIFTING CRISES The White House fears that the very thing that finally shoved the coronavirus off centerstage — mass protests over the death of George Floyd — may bring about its resurgence.

5. DREW BREES FACING FLAG COMMENTS BACKLASH The Saints quarterback was sharply criticized by fellow high-profile athletes, including some teammates, after reiterated his opposition to kneeling during the national anthem.