5 Things to Know for Today Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 3, 2020 file photo a Maasai man, who said he had seen videos on Facebook about protests in the U.S. over the death of George Floyd, jumps next to a new mural painted this week showing Floyd with the Swahili word "Haki" meaning "Justice", in the Kibera slum, or informal settlement, of Nairobi, Kenya. Since George Floyd's death in the U.S. state of Minnesota last week, his face has been painted on walls from Nairobi, Kenya to Idlib, Syria. Floyd's name has been inked on the shirts of soccer players and chanted by crowds from London and Cape Town to Tel Aviv and Sydney. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga, File)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. GEORGE FLOYD’S DEATH ECHOES GLOBALLY Floyd’s face has been painted on walls from Nairobi, Kenya to Idlib, Syria. His name has been inked on the shirts of pro soccer players and chanted by crowds from London to Cape Town to Tel Aviv to Sydney.

2. JOBS MAY NEVER COME BACK A virus-driven recession means workers laid off around the world, from restaurants in Thailand to cleaning workers in Kenya and car factories in France, will have lost their livelihoods.

3. ANOTHER HUGE BLOW TO US WORKERS EXPECTED Millions more jobs may have been lost in May to the viral pandemic and an unemployment rate near or even above 20% for the first time since the Great Depression.

4. TRUMP HEADS TO RURAL MAINE The local sheriff is calling for calm as the president travels to Guilford to visit a company that makes specialized swabs for coronavirus testing.

5. TESTIMONY: GEORGIA SHOOTER USED RACIST SLUR Travis McMichael, who is white, was heard saying a racist slur as he stood over Ahmaud Arbery’s body, moments after fatally shooting the black man with a shotgun, an investigator says.