5 things to know today

Bryan Smart plants United States flags along Hillcroft Avenue as he walks toward The Fountain of Praise church Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Houston. A public memorial and private funeral service for George Floyd will be held at the church. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip

1. SLAIN MAN’S MEMORIALS REACH FINAL STOP Hundreds are expected to attend George Floyd’s six-hour public viewing Monday at a church in his hometown of Houston.

2. WHY TRUMP, AIDES ARE WORRIED ABOUT HIS REELECTION The president's standing has taken a pummeling over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and during a wave of protests against racial injustice.

3. WHERE CORONAVIRUS HAS BEEN ERADICATED New Zealand health officials say the last known infected person has recovered and it's been 17 days since the last new case was reported.

4. CRISTOBAL WEAKENS, FLOOD THREAT PERSISTS The tropical storm has weakened into a tropical depression but heavy rainfall and storm surges are likely to persist on Gulf Coast

5. NEW YORK IN SPOTLIGHT AS CITY REOPENS After becoming the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, construction, manufacturing, wholesalers and previously “nonessential” retailers can resume work — with restrictions.