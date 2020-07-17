5 things to know today Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press

Larry Yarbroff, right, sits with his wife, Mary, while visiting her at Chaparral House in Berkeley, Calif., Friday, July 10, 2020. For months, families have pined to see their loved ones in California's skilled nursing facilities, which have been shut down to outside visitors to keep out the coronavirus. California's health authorities recently issued guidance for visits to resume at these facilities, but so far, few appear to be happening as infection rates surge in many communities. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Larry Yarbroff, right, sits with his wife, Mary, while visiting her at Chaparral House in Berkeley, Calif., Friday, July 10, 2020. For months, families have pined to see their loved ones in California's skilled nursing facilities, which have been shut down to outside visitors to keep out the coronavirus. California's health authorities recently issued guidance for visits to resume at these facilities, but so far, few appear to be happening as infection rates surge in many communities. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) undefined The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. INDIA TOPS ONE MILLION CORONAVIRUS CASES

India crossed 1 million infections, third only to the United States and Brazil, prompting concerns about its readiness to confront an inevitable surge that could overwhelm hospitals.

2. VIRUS LOCKDOWNS DRAG ON IN NURSING HOMES

As normalcy returns to many segments of the U.S. that were locked down as the coronavirus spread, most nursing homes remain frozen in the same position since March.

3. IOWA DRUG KINGPIN SET FOR EXECUTION

A meth kingpin from Iowa who killed five people, including two young girls, is scheduled Friday to become the third federal inmate to be executed this week.

4. ISRAEL SUPPORTER'S DRAMATIC SHIFT SHOCKS ESTABLISHMENT

An influential American commentator has endorsed the idea of a democratic entity of Jews and Palestinians living with equal rights between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean.

5. BLACK FANS EYE NASCAR'S WORK TO DIVERSIFY

NASCAR is ready to embrace all genders, ethnicities and backgrounds as it moves ahead in its push for racial diversity.