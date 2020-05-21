5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus Here are a few things to know about the day’s nonvirus news from The Associated Press

In this Sept. 9, 2019 photo, Yazidi Layla Taloo poses for a portrait in the full-face veil and abaya she wore while enslaved by Islamic State militants, at her home in Sharia, Iraq. Taloo's 2 1/2-year ordeal in captivity underscores how IS members continually ignored the rules the group tried to impose on the slave system. "They explained everything as permissible. They called it Islamic law. They raped women, even young girls," said Taloo, who was owned by eight men. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. ‘THEY BEAT ME AND SOLD ME’ Slavery of Yazidi women was strictly mapped out from the earliest days of the formation of the Islamic State militant group, an AP investigation finds.

2. DEADLY CYCLONE RAKES SOUTH ASIA The powerful storm rips through densely populated coastal India and Bangladesh, blowing off roofs and whipping up waves that swallowed embankments and bridges, killing dozens.

3. FEDS RAISED CONCERNS ABOUT MICHIGAN DAM Federal regulators revoked the hydroelectric facility’s license over safety violations two years before the flooding that forced 10,000 people to evacuate.

4. WHO HAS NATION’S BEST BEACH Grayton Beach in the Florida Panhandle was chosen in part because of its sugar-white sand and its clear, emerald-green water.

5. HAMLIN TAKES RARE WEDNESDAY NASCAR RACE The Daytona 500 winner captures the rain-shortened event at Darlington, the first time in NASCAR history that the Cup Series had two points-paying races at the same track in one week.