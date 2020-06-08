Thousands of LA protesters won't be charged over curfew Los Angeles prosecutors say they won't charge thousands of protesters arrested for violating curfew and other police orders

Demonstrators decorate their vehicles to participate in a procession to honor the life of George Floyd on Monday, June 8, 2020, in Long Beach, Calif. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- Criminal charges will not be brought against thousands of Los Angeles protesters arrested for violating curfew and other police orders, prosecutors announced Monday.

City Attorney Mike Feuer said his office will develop an alternative outside court without punishment for those cited for violating curfew or failing to obey orders to leave demonstrations after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

District Attorney Jackie Lacey said she won’t file charges in protest misdemeanor cases from other parts of Los Angeles County.

The city had the largest number of the 10,000 protest arrests in the U.S. tracked by The Associated Press.

Police and sheriff’s deputies arrested more than 3,000 people over days of mostly peaceful protests. The vast majority of citations were happened in Los Angeles for violating curfew or dispersal orders.

The city imposed curfews over five nights, and the county and surrounding cities ordered people to stay home over several nights amid protests that sometimes devolved into looting and violence.

The city ended its curfew after the American Civil Liberties Union sued on behalf of Black Lives Matter for suppressing First Amendment guarantees to political protest and freedom of movement.

Feuer did not provide specifics on how he would handle the cases but said there would some type of forum to bring protesters together with police and others to “create an environment where participants really listen to each other.”

Prosecutors said they would keep pursuing charges for looting, burglary, vandalism and any violence. Lacey has already charged more than 60 people with felonies related to the protests, the majority for looting.

The decision not to bring charges followed a weekend with peaceful protests that continued Monday with a funeral-style car processions in Floyd's memory through Southern California.

The processions were expected to culminate with a downtown Los Angeles memorial service for Floyd, a black man who died two weeks ago after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes. Nationwide protests over police brutality and racial injustice erupted soon afterward.

A final public viewing for Floyd is being held at a Houston church Monday, and his funeral will be Tuesday.

Officials announced Sunday that California National Guard troops were being pulled out of California cities that had requested them to back up police.

“After nearly a week assisting civil authorities on the streets of California, soldiers with the California National Guard will begin transitioning back to their home armories,” the Guard said in a statement.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said some troops began departing Sunday evening and a small number would be stationed nearby to provide emergency support if needed.

More than 7,000 National Guard troops had been deployed to LA, San Francisco, Sacramento and other cities, the Guard said.