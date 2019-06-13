Today in History

Today is Thursday, June 13, the 164th day of 2019. There are 201 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On June 13, 1966, the Supreme Court ruled in Miranda v. Arizona that criminal suspects had to be informed of their constitutional right to consult with an attorney and to remain silent.

On this date:

In 1842, Queen Victoria became the first British monarch to ride on a train, traveling from Slough Railway Station to Paddington in 25 minutes.

In 1927, aviation hero Charles Lindbergh was honored with a ticker-tape parade in New York City.

In 1935, James Braddock claimed the title of world heavyweight boxing champion from Max Baer in a 15-round fight in Queens, New York. "Becky Sharp," the first movie photographed in "three-strip" Technicolor, opened in New York.

In 1942, a four-man Nazi sabotage team arrived on Long Island, New York, three days before a second four-man team landed in Florida. (All eight men were arrested after two members of the first group defected.) President Franklin D. Roosevelt created the Office of Strategic Services and the Office of War Information.

In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Solicitor-General Thurgood Marshall to become the first black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

In 1977, James Earl Ray, the convicted assassin of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., was recaptured following his escape three days earlier from a Tennessee prison.

In 1978, the movie musical "Grease," starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, had its world premiere in New York.

In 1983, the U.S. space probe Pioneer 10, launched in 1972, became the first spacecraft to leave the solar system as it crossed the orbit of Neptune.

In 1993, Canada's Progressive Conservative Party chose Defense Minister Kim Campbell to succeed Brian Mulroney (muhl-ROO'-nee) as prime minister; she was the first woman to hold the post. Astronaut Donald K. "Deke" Slayton died in League City, Texas, at age 69.

In 1997, a jury voted unanimously to give Timothy McVeigh the death penalty for his role in the Oklahoma City bombing. The Chicago Bulls captured their fifth professional basketball championship in seven years with a 90-to-86 victory over the Utah Jazz in game six.

In 2005, A jury in Santa Maria, California, acquitted Michael Jackson of molesting a 13-year-old cancer survivor at his Neverland ranch. The Supreme Court warned prosecutors to use care in striking minorities from juries, siding with black murder defendants in Texas and California who contended their juries had been unfairly stacked with whites.

In 2008, Tim Russert, moderator of NBC's "Meet the Press," died suddenly while preparing for his weekly broadcast; he was 58. R. Kelly was acquitted of all charges in his child pornography trial in Chicago, ending a six-year ordeal for the R&B superstar.

Ten years ago: Opponents of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (ah-muh-DEE'-neh-zhahd) clashed with police in the heart of Tehran after the Iranian president claimed a re-election victory. Hundreds gathered at a sprawling hillside cemetery in Los Angeles to attend a funeral for David Carradine, more than a week after the 72-year-old actor was found hanging in a Bangkok hotel room.

Five years ago: The Internal Revenue Service told Congress it had lost a trove of emails to and from Lois Lerner, a central figure in the agency's tea party controversy, sparking outrage from congressional investigators. The Los Angeles Kings won the Stanley Cup for the second time in three years with a 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers in Game 5. Hall of Fame football coach Chuck Noll, 82, died in Sewickley, Pennsylvania.

One year ago: President Donald Trump declared that his summit with Kim Jong Un had ended any nuclear threat from North Korea, though the meeting had produced no details on how or when weapons might be eliminated or reduced. On the eve of the start of the World Cup in Russia, FIFA voters chose to award the 2026 World Cup to North America.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Bob McGrath is 87. Artist Christo is 84. Magician Siegfried (Siegfried & Roy) is 80. Actor Malcolm McDowell is 76. Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is 75. Singer Dennis Locorriere is 70. Actor Richard Thomas is 68. Actor Jonathan Hogan is 68. Actor Stellan Skarsgard is 68. Comedian Tim Allen is 66. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is 62. Actress Ally Sheedy is 57. TV anchor Hannah Storm is 57. Rock musician Paul deLisle (deh-LYL') (Smash Mouth) is 56. Actress Lisa Vidal is 54. Singer David Gray is 51. Rhythm and blues singer Deniece Pearson (Five Star) is 51. Rock musician Soren Rasted (Aqua) is 50. Actor Jamie Walters is 50. Singer-musician Rivers Cuomo (Weezer) is 49. Country singer Susan Haynes is 47. Actor Steve-O is 45. Country singer Jason Michael Carroll is 41. Actor Ethan Embry is 41. Actor Chris Evans is 38. Actress Sarah Schaub is 36. Singer Raz B is 34. Actress Kat Dennings is 33. Actress Ashley Olsen is 33. Actress Mary-Kate Olsen is 33. DJ/producer Gesaffelstein is 32. Actor Aaron Johnson is 29.

Thought for Today: "There are no strangers here, only friends you have not yet met." — William Butler Yeats (1865-1939).