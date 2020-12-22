Train carrying crude oil derails, burns north of Seattle Authorities say a train carrying crude oil has derailed and caught fire north of Seattle close to the Canadian border

BELLINGHAM, Wash. -- A train carrying crude oil derailed Tuesday and caught fire north of Seattle close to the Canadian border, authorities said.

Between three and five tank cars derailed at about 11:40 a.m., BNSF Railway said on Twitter.

“BNSF is working with local authorities to assess and mitigate the situation,” the railway said. “The cause of the incident is under investigation. Our first priority is dealing with any safety issues.”

State traffic cameras showed a large black smoke plume. The interstate was also closed in that area in both directions.

Custer, a small town of several hundred people, is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Seattle near Interstate 5.

No further information was immediately available.