DETROIT -- A train carrying hazardous materials derailed Thursday in Detroit, authorities said.

Deputy fire commissioner Dave Fornell said 11 train cars derailed, including one that was partially hanging off a viaduct over a street.

“One of the cars does have hazardous materials,” Fornell told WWJ-AM.

No other details were immediately available.