Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Last Updated: June 4, 8:21:35PM ET

Elections Today

Dist Of Columbia
Montana
democrats polls still open
republicans polls still open
New Jersey
New Mexico
democrats polls still open
republicans polls still open
South Dakota
democrats polls still open
republicans polls still open

Recent Projections

Delegates
New Jersey
Joe Biden
Delegates
Dist Of Columbia
Joe Biden

Delegate Tracker

Latest Election News

Key races to watch in primaries in New Jersey, DC, Montana, South Dakota, New Mexico
Tue Jun 4 5:05 AM EST
4 more states and DC vote in the 2024 presidential primary
Tue Jun 4 5:09 AM EST

A tranquilized black bear takes a dive from a tree, falls into a waiting tarp

A young black bear that roamed into a suburban Pennsylvania neighborhood took a dive from a tree into a waiting tarp after being tranquilized

ByThe Associated Press
June 4, 2024, 7:12 PM

CAMP HILL, Pa. -- A young black bear took a dive from a tree Tuesday, landing in a giant tarp held aloft by a group of wildlife, public safety and rescue officials who tranquilized it after it roamed into a suburban Pennsylvania neighborhood.

The bruin showed up around lunchtime in a residential area of Camp Hill, outside the capital of Harrisburg. Students and staff of a nearby high school were notified to stay indoors, and a stretch of road was closed, Pennlive.com reported.

Fire and rescue officials used a ladder truck to get close to and tranquilize the bear. The sedated animal fell about 20 feet (6 meters) into a large blue tarp held up by several wildlife officials, police and firefighters. The animal was tranquilized again, then moved to a bear trap that had been placed on a trailer, the news outlet reported.

The bear did not seem to be fully grown, and game officials said they would likely take it to state land elsewhere in central Pennsylvania, according to the report. The Associated Press left a message with the Game Commission seeking details.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events