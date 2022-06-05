MIAMI -- Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, has formed in the Gulf of Mexico
Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, has formed in the Gulf of Mexico
Top Stories
Retired judge killed in targeted attack, hit list found in suspect's car: Source
- Jun 04, 07:05 PM
3 dead in Philadelphia shooting, police say
- 2 hours ago
If you’re still waiting for herd immunity for COVID-19, it's time to move on: Experts
- Jun 04, 08:44 AM
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee live updates: Queen stars with Paddington Bear
- Jun 04, 10:11 PM
Tropical Storm Alex, 1st of season, forms in Gulf of Mexico
- 19 minutes ago