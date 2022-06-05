Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, has formed in the Gulf of Mexico

ByThe Associated Press
June 05, 2022, 5:10 AM

MIAMI -- Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

