Tropical storm forms off Mexico, 2nd fades in NAtlantic

Tropical Storm Ivo formed Wednesday off the southwestern coast of Mexico but was not forecast to pose a threat of landfall.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ivo was expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Friday but remain well clear of the coast.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph). It was centered about 480 miles (770 kilometers) south of the tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula late Wednesday and was moving to the west-northwest at 18 mph (30 kph).

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Chantal out in the North Atlantic weakened into a tropical depression as it moved away from North America, also posing no threat to land.

The storm's center was about 580 miles (935 kilometers) south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland, the hurricane center said. Chantal had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and was heading east-southeast at 18 mph (30 kph).

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect as a result of either storm.