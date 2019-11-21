Trump golf club seeks more time on liquor license challenge An attorney for one of President Donald Trump’s golf clubs has asked New Jersey officials for more time to respond to the threatened revocation of its liquor license over a drunken driving death

The state moved last month to yank the license of the Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck in connection with a fatal crash in 2015.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Division said the club served too much alcohol to a man who then got into a wreck that killed his father.

Trump National attorney Chris Porrino sent a letter to the state late last month seeking until Dec. 4 to enter a plea to the allegations.

The Associated Press obtained the letter through the state’s open records law.