Trump supporter charged with hitting girl with flagpole Authorities say a man struck a 12-year-old girl in the face with a flagpole during a small rally for President Donald Trump near a Florida intersection

ORANGE PARK, Fla. -- A man was arrested last week after striking a 12-year-old girl in the face with a flagpole during a small rally for President Donald Trump near a Florida intersection, authorities said.

Norbert Logsdon Jr., 67, of Orange Park, was charged Sept. 16 with child abuse without great bodily harm and later released on bail, the Florida Times-Union reported.

A deputy who later interviewed the girl noted redness on her face.

Jail records didn't list an attorney who could comment on Logsdon's behalf.