Tucker Carlson out at Fox News, network confirms
ByDAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
NEW YORK -- Fox News says it has agreed to part ways with Tucker Carlson, its popular and controversial primetime host , Carlson, less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network's 2020 election reporting.
The network said that Carlson’s last program was on Friday.