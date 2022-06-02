Tulsa police: 4 people killed during shooting at Oklahoma medical building, shooter also dead

Tulsa police: 4 people killed during shooting at Oklahoma medical building, shooter also dead

ByThe Associated Press
June 01, 2022, 8:27 PM

TULSA, Oklahoma -- Tulsa police: 4 people killed during shooting at Oklahoma medical building, shooter also dead.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events