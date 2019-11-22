TV comedy greats take a bow, make ’em laugh at ceremony Standing ovations greeted five comedy greats at a ceremony honoring their achievements

The Associated Press

Honoree Norman Lear, right, is congratulated by presenters Jimmy Kimmel, left, and Anthony Anderson onstage at "The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute to Television's Comedy Legends" at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Honoree Norman Lear, right, is congratulated by presenters Jimmy Kimmel, left, and Anthony Anderson onstage at "The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute to Television's Comedy Legends" at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Standing ovations greeted five comedy greats at a ceremony honoring their achievements.

Norman Lear, Bob Newhart, Carl Reiner, Carol Burnett and Lily Tomlin were saluted Thursday at a Paley Center for Media ceremony in Beverly Hills, California.

The 97-year-old Lear, who produced groundbreaking hits including “All in the Family,” said he believed that laughter adds “time to one’s life.”

Newhart, star of two hit sitcoms, was introduced by Conan O’Brien, who said Newhart made his stellar comedy look effortless.

Burnett recalled a network executive dismissing the idea that a woman could host a variety show. Her long-running “The Carol Burnett Show” earned armloads of Emmy Awards.

Carl Reiner was honored for his work including “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” and Tomlin for shows including “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In” and “Grace and Frankie.”

