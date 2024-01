Tyre Nichols' family to gather for vigil 1 year after police brutally beat him

Tyre Nichols' loved ones are set to gather in remembrance at the site where police fatally beat the Black man one year ago

FILE - Pastor Monica of the Devine Life Church speaks at a prayer gathering Jan. 30, 2023, at the site where Tyre Nichols was beaten by Memphis police officers, and later died from his injuries, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols' loved ones will gather Jan. 7, 2024, near the site of his fatal beating to remember his life one year later. Police cameras captured the beating of Nichols after a traffic stop on Jan. 7, 2022. The 29-year-old skateboarder and amateur photographer died three days later in a hospital. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- One year ago, Tyre Nichols was driving home to have dinner with his family when he was pulled over by Memphis police who claimed the Black man was driving recklessly and yanked him out of his car.

Officers hit him with a stun gun and pepper sprayed him, but he managed to get away and tried to run home. Five officers caught up with him just steps from his house, and, as he called out for his mother, they kicked him, punched him and hit him with a police baton. The attack was captured on the officers' body cameras and a stationary police pole camera.

Nichols died in a hospital of his injuries three days later on Jan. 10, 2023. His death shook Memphis to its core and led to impassioned protests throughout the U.S. On Sunday night, Nichols' family members and their supporters will gather near the location of the beating to remember the life of the skateboarding aficionado and amateur photographer who was taken from them at the age of 29.

“What happened on Jan. 7, 2023, was an unspeakable and inhumane tragedy that needlessly took the life of a gentle and peaceful person who was loved by so many,” said a statement released by Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, lawyers for the Nichols family.

Nichols' beating was one in a string of instances of police violence against Black people that sparked protests and renewed debate about police brutality and the need for police reform in the U.S.

His death also led to serious repercussions for the Memphis Police Department and the city. Seven officers were fired for violating department policies during the traffic stop and beating, while an eighth was allowed to retire before he could be fired.

Five of the fired officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — were charged with second-degree murder and other offenses in state court, and with civil rights violations in federal court. The five officers are Black.

Mills pleaded guilty in November to federal charges of excessive force and obstruction of justice. The plea is part of a larger deal in which prosecutors said he had also agreed to plead guilty later to state charges. The four other officers have pleaded not guilty to the state and federal charges.

The officers said they pulled Nichols over because he was driving recklessly, but police Chief Cerelyn “CJ’ Davis has said no evidence was found to support that allegation.

An autopsy report showed Nichols died from blows to the head and that the manner of death was homicide. The report described brain injuries and cuts and bruises to the head and other parts of the body.

After Nichols’ death, the crime-suppression unit the officers were part of was disbanded. Former members of the so-called Scorpion team have been assigned to other units within the police department.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced an investigation in July into how Memphis police officers use force and conduct arrests, one of several “patterns and practices” investigations it has undertaken in other cities.

In March, the Justice Department said it was conducting a separate review concerning use of force, de-escalation strategies and specialized units in the police department.

The police department, the city and the former officers are also being sued by Nichols' mother in federal court. Filed in April, the $550 million lawsuit blames them for his death and accuses Davis of allowing the Scorpion unit’s aggressive tactics to go unchecked despite warning signs.