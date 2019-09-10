UK says it has been nominated to host 2020 climate summit

The United Kingdom says it has received international backing to jointly host a major U.N. climate summit in late 2020 with Italy.

Britain's U.N. Mission said Tuesday that the summit will take place in Glasgow, Scotland, and that Italy will host the pre-summit meeting, if the nomination by an international selection committee is approved as expected at December's climate summit in Chile.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab welcomed the "huge vote of confidence from our international partners," saying "over 30,000 delegates from around the world will come together to commit to ambitious action to tackle climate change."

Claire Perry, Britain's nominee to be president of the summit, said that "the UK is a world-leader in emissions reduction, and we have recently committed to reducing our net emissions to zero."