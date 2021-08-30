'Unprecedented' NYC subway breakdown sparked by power surge

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says a momentary power surge disrupted half of the New York City subway system for several hours

August 30, 2021, 12:48 PM
2 min read

NEW YORK -- A momentary power surge disrupted half of the New York City subway system for several hours and stranded hundreds of passengers, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday.

The unprecedented breakdown affected more than 80 trains on the subway system's numbered lines plus the L train from shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday to about 1:30 a.m. Monday, Hochul said.

The restoration of service was delayed because passengers on two of the stuck trains walked out onto the tracks by themselves rather than waiting for Metropolitan Transportation Authority workers to help them, Hochul said.

“We never, ever want riders to do that,” she said. “It is dangerous and causes a delay in the restoration of power.”

Speaking outside a lower Manhattan subway system, Hochul promised a thorough investigation.

“Let me be clear,” she sid. “Last night was unacceptable.”

Hochul said Con Edison reported losing a feeder “for a short period of time” just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday “that resulted in a voltage dip across New York City.”

She said the outage was “momentary” and a backup system was activated. “But when they tried to go back to normal, there was a surge — an unprecedented surge — that resulted in the subway losing signalization and communication ability,” Hochul said. “The confluence of events that led to this has never happened before to our knowledge,” she said.

A manhole fire Sunday night that was initially thought to be connected to the subway breakdown appears to have been unrelated, Hochul said.

Hochul, a Democrat and former lieutenant governor who took over as New York governor on Aug. 24 following the resignation of Andrew Cuomo, said subway service was back to normal for the Monday morning commute.

No injuries were reported from the subway system disruption.

Top Stories

Ida live updates: Over 1.1 million without power in Louisiana, Mississippi

29 minutes ago

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

Biden loses his base on Afghanistan: The Note

4 hours ago

Afghanistan updates: Multiple rockets fired in attack on Kabul airport

1 hour ago

Hurricanes explained by Ginger Zee

Jul 16, 9:46 AM

Top Stories

Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus

Aug 29, 5:04 PM

Biden loses his base on Afghanistan: The Note

4 hours ago

'We're still sticking with the 8 months' for booster shots: Dr. Anthony Fauci

Aug 29, 11:02 AM

Former Marine helps Afghan interpreter escape

Aug 27, 9:25 PM

Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

Aug 29, 6:28 PM

Top Stories

Former Marine helps Afghan interpreter escape

Aug 27, 9:25 PM

Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus

Aug 29, 5:04 PM

'We're still sticking with the 8 months' for booster shots: Dr. Anthony Fauci

Aug 29, 11:02 AM

Biden loses his base on Afghanistan: The Note

4 hours ago

More than 1,200 COVID-19 deaths reported in 1 day

Aug 27, 9:09 PM

Top Stories

Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus

Aug 29, 5:04 PM

Former Marine helps Afghan interpreter escape

Aug 27, 9:25 PM

'We're still sticking with the 8 months' for booster shots: Dr. Anthony Fauci

Aug 29, 11:02 AM

Health officials sticking with 8-month COVID booster shot timeline: Fauci

Aug 29, 12:10 PM

Biden loses his base on Afghanistan: The Note

4 hours ago

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events