Unruly passenger arrested after growling, swearing on flight

A Nevada man berated a flight crew and fellow passengers on a plane, growling like a dog and swearing at flight attendants

September 7, 2021, 3:57 PM
2 min read

SALT LAKE CITY -- A Las Vegas man who berated a flight crew and fellow passengers on a plane Monday has been cited for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

He growled like a dog while taking his mask on and off his face, gave the middle finger and swore at flight attendants, later yelling “God bless America” and screaming “Joe Biden!” according to video taken by fellow passenger Dennis Busch.

It happened on a flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City. Busch also wrote on Facebook that the man verbally targeted an Asian woman, saying she and her companion “didn’t belong here.”

The 61-year-old man was arrested at the gate where he was checked out at a hospital and cited, authorities said. No attorney was immediately listed in court records.

American Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement. The company also thanked the crew for their professionalism and customers for their understanding.

Rowdy airline passengers had racked up a record $1 million in potential fines this year, a toll of the tumult in the sky. Airlines had reported about 3,900 incidents of unruly passengers as of mid-August. Three-fourths involve refusal to wear a mask and alcohol was a common factor, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Top Stories

COVID-19 infection after vaccination and what to do next

2 hours ago

Indian state battered by COVID now on alert for Nipah virus

Sep 07, 3:33 AM

Lawsuit: GOP donor offered money to hush girl he trafficked

1 hour ago

Afghanistan updates: Taliban name caretaker government

17 minutes ago

Parents speak out after 11-year-old son killed at amusement park: 'It is a nightmare'

Jul 06, 8:03 AM

Top Stories

Pretrial hearings resume for 9/11 terror suspects

Sep 07, 6:28 AM

Indian state battered by COVID now on alert for Nipah virus

Sep 07, 3:33 AM

Democrats bet big against Trump in fall races: The Note

Sep 07, 6:03 AM

Police say 1 killed, 7 others hurt in Wichita club shooting

34 minutes ago

Motive for Florida family's massacre may never be known

4 hours ago

Top Stories

Pretrial hearings resume for 9/11 terror suspects

Sep 07, 6:28 AM

Indian state battered by COVID now on alert for Nipah virus

Sep 07, 3:33 AM

Democrats bet big against Trump in fall races: The Note

Sep 07, 6:03 AM

6-year-old girl dies on amusement park ride that drops 110 feet

Sep 06, 3:49 PM

Police say 1 killed, 7 others hurt in Wichita club shooting

34 minutes ago

Top Stories

Pretrial hearings resume for 9/11 terror suspects

Sep 07, 6:28 AM

6-year-old girl dies on amusement park ride that drops 110 feet

Sep 06, 3:49 PM

Democrats bet big against Trump in fall races: The Note

Sep 07, 6:03 AM

Indian state battered by COVID now on alert for Nipah virus

Sep 07, 3:33 AM

How Labor Day travel could affect COVID-19 cases in US

Sep 06, 7:27 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events