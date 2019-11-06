UN urges South Sudan warring parties to fulfill peace deal

The U.N. Security Council is calling on South Sudan's warring parties to publicly reaffirm their commitment to fully implement a peace deal signed over a year ago that calls for a coalition government to be formed on Nov. 12.

The U.N.'s most powerful body expressed concern in a statement Wednesday that during its recent visit to South Sudan, its members "did not observe substantive progress on implementation of key elements of the peace agreement."

Under the agreement, opposition leader Riek Machar is to return to the capital of Juba on Nov. 12 and once again serve as President Salva Kiir's deputy. That is part of a power-sharing deal aimed at pulling the country out of a five-year civil war that has killed almost 400,000 people.