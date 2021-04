US contractor sentenced for stealing truck from Afghan base

Federal prosecutors say an American military contractor has been sentenced to 51 months in prison for her role in a theft ring on a military installation in Afghanistan

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- An American military contractor has been sentenced to prison for her role in a theft ring on a military installation in Afghanistan, according to federal prosecutors.

Varita V. Quincy, 35, of Snellville, Georgia, admitted that she and others conspired to steal property including generators, a truck and other items worth over $150,000 from a military installation in Kandahar between April and July of 2015, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Co-conspirator Larry Green of Chesapeake, Va., negotiated the sale of the stolen property with a third-country national middleman who then facilitated the sale to unknown persons in Kandahar, the news release said.

Quincy also admitted to using her position to create or cause the production of false official documents. These documents led to the property theft by allowing unknown and unvetted Afghan nationals and their vehicles onto the military installation, deceiving security officers and gate guards and compromising the security of U.S. military and civilian personnel, according to the news release.

Quincy pleaded guilty on Oct. 13, 2020 to conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and commit property theft. She also pleaded guilty to making false statements. She was sentenced to 51 months in prison, and ordered to pay restitution totaling $179,708.

Green pleaded guilty to similar charges and was sentenced on Nov. 19, 2020 to 41 months in prison and ordered to pay the same as Quincy in restitution.