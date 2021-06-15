US industrial production up 0.8% in May, factory output 0.9%
Surging output of cars, trucks and auto parts pulled U.S. factory production up 0.9% in May
WASHINGTON -- Surging output of cars, trucks and auto parts pulled U.S. factory production up 0.9% in May.
Adding utilities and mines, overall U.S. industrial production climbed 0.8% in May from April, the Federal Reserve reported Tuesday.
Auto production jumped 6.7% despite ongoing problems arising from a shortage of computer chips.
Production rose 1.2% at mines last month and 0.2% at utilities.