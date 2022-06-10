US inflation hit 8.6% over the past year, highest rate in 4 decades

ByThe Associated Press
June 10, 2022, 8:32 AM

WASHINGTON -- US inflation hit 8.6% over the past year, highest rate in 4 decades.

