US man sentenced to prison in Bermuda after pleading guilty to smuggling $1 million worth of drugs

A U.S. man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for smuggling drugs into Bermuda

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- A U.S. man who pleaded guilty to smuggling more than $1 million worth of marijuana, cocaine and heroin into Bermuda has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

The accused, who is from Arizona, claimed he was manipulated into transporting the drugs that authorities discovered after he landed in the wealthy archipelago in November 2022, according to a story published Friday by The Royal Gazette newspaper.

Officials said they found 18 pounds of marijuana, two pounds of cocaine and one ounce of heroin in a suitcase carried by the suspect.

The newspaper reported the accused claimed he was given the suitcase by someone else and he was supposed to give it to another person once he arrived at his hotel in Bermuda.