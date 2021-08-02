US manufacturing increased in July but at slower pace
WASHINGTON -- Growth in U.S. manufacturing slowed in July amid ongoing supply-chain problems.
The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Monday that its index of manufacturing activity declined by 1.1 percentage points to a reading of 59.5. The index stood at 60.6 in June.
But the July reading showed slower growth in new orders and production. Manufacturers have struggled in recent months with supply-chain bottlenecks that have made it difficult for them to get computer chips and other necessary components for their products.