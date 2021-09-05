US Navy IDs 5 killed in helicopter crash off California

The U.S. Navy has identified five sailors who died when a helicopter crashed in the Pacific Ocean off of Southern California

September 5, 2021, 6:12 PM
2 min read

SAN DIEGO -- The U.S. Navy on Sunday identified five sailors who died when a helicopter crashed in the Pacific Ocean off of Southern California.

They were Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, California; Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia; Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia; Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Maryland and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri.

The MH-60S crashed on Aug. 31 about 70 miles (112 kilometers) off San Diego during what the Navy described as routine flight operations. It was operating from the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

One sailor was rescued after the crash. Five sailors aboard the aircraft carrier were injured but were said to be in stable condition.

The Navy declared the sailors dead on Saturday following days of search-and-rescue efforts and switched to recovering their bodies.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The MH-60S helicopter typically carries a crew of about four and is used in missions including combat support, humanitarian disaster relief and search and rescue.

The aircraft belongs to the Navy’s Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8.

Top Stories

Why liberal Portland has become a focal point for the far right

2 hours ago

DC shooting leaves 3 dead, 3 wounded, suspects on the run

3 hours ago

Texas abortion ban backlash is distraction from other issues: Cassidy

3 hours ago

Taliban parades US military equipment through streets of Afghanistan

Sep 02, 10:00 AM

Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions

4 hours ago

Top Stories

Supreme Court may 'swat' away Texas anti-abortion law: Sen. Cassidy

Sep 05, 10:28 AM

Texas abortion ban backlash is distraction from other issues: Cassidy

3 hours ago

3 dead, 3 injured in DC shooting

2 hours ago

'We have all hands on deck' in New Orleans: White House senior adviser

Sep 05, 10:27 AM

Why liberal Portland has become a focal point for the far right

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Supreme Court may 'swat' away Texas anti-abortion law: Sen. Cassidy

Sep 05, 10:28 AM

Texas abortion ban backlash is distraction from other issues: Cassidy

3 hours ago

3 dead, 3 injured in DC shooting

2 hours ago

'We have all hands on deck' in New Orleans: White House senior adviser

Sep 05, 10:27 AM

Why liberal Portland has become a focal point for the far right

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Supreme Court may 'swat' away Texas anti-abortion law: Sen. Cassidy

Sep 05, 10:28 AM

Texas abortion ban backlash is distraction from other issues: Cassidy

3 hours ago

3 dead, 3 injured in DC shooting

2 hours ago

'We have all hands on deck' in New Orleans: White House senior adviser

Sep 05, 10:27 AM

What it's like inside a Planned Parenthood clinic under new Texas abortion law

Sep 04, 5:40 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events