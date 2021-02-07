US soldier charged with murder, wife found dead in barracks

A U.S. Army soldier has been charged with murder after his wife was found dead at Hawaii’s Schofield Barracks

HONOLULU -- A U.S. Army soldier has been charged with murder after his wife was found dead at Hawaii's Schofield Barracks.

Army Spc. Raul Hernandez Perez of Florida was charged in the killing of 25-year-old Selena Roth. Roth was found dead in a trash can on Jan. 13 after concerned family members requested a welfare check, Hawaii News Now reported.

Roth and Hernandez Perez had filed for divorce in October.

“Our brigade and the Army community are heartbroken by Selena’s death,” said Col. Theodore Travis in a statement. “We have extended our condolences to Selena’s family, friends and loved ones.”

A trial date has not yet been set, the Army said.

Hernandez Perez did not respond to a request for comment by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Tuesday.