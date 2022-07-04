WASHINGTON -- US: Test of bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist inconclusive; overall evidence points to Israeli military.
US: Test of bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist inconclusive; overall evidence points to Israeli military
US: Test of bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist inconclusive; overall evidence points to Israeli military
Top Stories
NASA satellite breaks from orbit around Earth, heads to moon
- Jul 04, 06:15 AM
Family pleads for release of Texas father held in Russia following custody battle
- Jul 04, 06:00 AM
Secret Service responds to Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony about Jan. 6
- Jun 29, 07:21 AM
Black man was unarmed when 8 cops opened fire on him, body camera footage shows
- 1 hour ago
2 women killed in shark attacks, officials say
- 1 hour ago