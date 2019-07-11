Vegas police release report on lessons from 2017 massacre

Las Vegas police learned from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history to secure high-rise buildings overseeing open-air crowds and train more officers with rifles to stop a shooter in an elevated position, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Wednesday.

Interested in Las Vegas Shooting? Add Las Vegas Shooting as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Las Vegas Shooting news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Among 93 recommendations in a newly released department %href—on(file: