The Los Angeles Fire Department reports a vehicle has driven into a crowd in East Hollywood, injuring over 20 people

A vehicle drives into a crowd in East Hollywood, injuring more than 20 people

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Fire Department is reporting that a vehicle has driven into a crowd of people in East Hollywood, injuring more than 20.

Up to five people are in critical condition, a further 8-10 in serious condition and 10-15 in fair condition, the department reported Saturday.

The incident occurred on Santa Monica Boulevard.