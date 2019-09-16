Vermont capital lockdown's likely cause: Umbrella sighting

Police say the lockdown of some government buildings in Vermont's capital last month was prompted by two people who likely saw an umbrella and not a gun.

The report of a suspicious person carrying a long gun entering the Department of Taxes building led to the Aug. 30 lockdown for at least four hours, but no intruder or weapon was found.

Montpelier police posted on on Friday that the investigation is complete and "led to the conclusion that the suspicious person was most likely the individual with the umbrella."

Vermont Secretary of Administration Susanne Young says "this incident serves as an important test" of state government's building response plans and employee preparedness.