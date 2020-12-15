Video shows Chicago cops storming into wrong home A civilian review board says it is investigating a 2019 incident in which Chicago police allegedly stormed into the wrong home and did not allow a woman to put on any clothes before they handcuffed her

CHICAGO -- A civilian police review board confirmed Tuesday it is investigating allegations that Chicago police officers serving a search warrant last year barged into the wrong home and handcuffed a naked woman who lived there.

The allegations were included in reports by CBS 2 Chicago late last year and most recently on Monday when it aired portions of videos of the Feb. 19, 2019 incident that Anjanette Young obtained as part of her lawsuit against the city. The woman's attorney did not immediately return a call for comment, and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) said it has not released the video, according to a spokesman.

Young told CBS-2 she had returned home after working as a social worker and was getting undressed for bed when the officers broke down her door with a battering ram and crowbar. She said did not have time to dress before several officers stormed into her apartment.

In the video, she can be heard screaming, “You've got the wrong house, you've got the wrong house.”

She said the officers handcuffed her, forcing her to stand in front of them without any clothes. She said an officer ultimately threw a blanket over her shoulders but because she was handcuffed the blanket slipped off her shoulders, leaving her exposed again.

As the scene was captured by body cameras officers on the scene were wearing, “I'm just standing there, terrified, humiliated, not even understanding why in that moment this is happening to me,” she said.

Neither the police department nor COPA would comment on the investigation. COPA spokesman Ephraim Eaddy would only say that under city policy the only videos it will release before an investigation is complete are those in which an officer has fired a weapon or in incidents when there is great bodily injury.

That policy clearly bothered Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “I want to be careful here because I respect the independence of COPA, but give me a break that we didn't put this video out in all this time," she said at an unrelated press briefing. “It's ridiculous, it really is.”

Lightfoot, who took office after the incident, said concerns about officers searching the wrong homes has led to changes in search warrant protocols.

“I'm not going to sit here and tell you that we’ve solved every problem, but we responded to what we were seeing was way too many circumstances of officers going into the wrong home," she said.

“I watched that video and I put myself in that poor woman’s place and thinking about somebody breaking in to your home,” the mayor said. “You have no idea who they are, in the middle of night... So I think we have taken steps to address that issue. "

———

Associated Press reporter Sophia Tareen contributed to this report.

