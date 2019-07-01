Vigil set to remember slain Utah college student

  • ByThe Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY — Jul 1, 2019, 1:27 PM ET
This undated booking photo provided by the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office shows Ayoola A. Ajayi. Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said, Friday, June 28, 2019, that Ajayi was being charged with aggravated murder, kidnapping and desecration of a body in the death of 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck. (Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Friends are set to remember a Utah college student who authorities say was killed and her charred remains found in a Salt Lake City man's backyard.

A vigil is planned for Monday night at the University of Utah to memorialize 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck, who has been remembered as a bubbly, nurturing person who looked after her friends and took care of animals.

Lueck disappeared after taking a Lyft June 17 from the airport to a park, where police say she met someone in the early-morning hours. Authorities on Friday said they plan to charge 31-year-old Ayoola A. Ajayi with aggravated murder, kidnapping and other crimes.

Police say they found her remains and personal things burned and buried in his backyard.

No attorney has been listed for Ajayi.