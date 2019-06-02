Virginia victims had 150 years of combined service with city

The 12 people killed in Friday's mass shooting included 11 city employees who had served Virginia Beach for more than 150 years in total.

City officials honored the victims in a somber slideshow shared Saturday, the same day Police Chief James Cervera identified the assailant as DeWayne Craddock, an engineer with the city's utilities department. He was killed in a gun battle with police officers.

Another media briefing regarding the shooting at the municipal center is scheduled for Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Virginia Beach officials have said they will only utter Craddock's name once, employing an increasingly common public information strategy aimed at limiting mass shooters' platforms and preventing copycat shootings.

Four other people were injured in the shooting, including three who remain hospitalized in critical condition.