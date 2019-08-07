Waffle House chair, ex-housekeeper settle sex tape lawsuit

A settlement has been reached in a seven-year long dispute between Waffle House Chairman Joseph Rogers Jr. and his former housekeeper who secretly recorded them having sex.

Moments after Rogers' attorney gave his opening statement Tuesday in a Georgia courtroom, news outlets report the two sides emerged, announcing a confidential settlement.

Terms weren't disclosed and both sides declined to comment.

The civil trial stemmed from a lawsuit initially filed in 2012 where Rogers accused his former housekeeper Mye Brindle of recording their sexual encounters in an attempt to extort him. Rogers also sued Brindle's attorneys for allegedly conspiring with her.

Brindle says she recorded the acts as proof of Rogers repeated sexually harassment.

Brindle and her attorneys were indicted on unlawful surveillance charges but were all cleared last year.