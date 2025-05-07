Washington governor signs rent-control bill into law

People gather on the steps of the Washington State Capitol Building during a rally advocating for lawmakers to change and pass House Bill 1217, a rent-control bill, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Olympia, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Washington state Gov. Bob Ferguson signed a bill into law Wednesday that sets limits on rent increases, making the state among the first in the nation to provide protections for tenants.

The rent stabilization measure, House Bill 1217, adds Washington to states like Oregon and California that have sought new ways to curb homelessness.

Bill sponsor Sen. Emily Alvarado, a West Seattle Democrat, said the measure sets common-sense guardrails on the state’s rental-housing market “so that hardworking families and older adults don’t get unchecked excessive rent increases.”

“Housing is not a luxury. It’s a basic human need,” Alvarado said at the bill signing. “And everyone in this state deserves a stable and affordable home.”

The measure caps rent increases at 7% plus inflation or 10% — whichever is lower. The restrictions include single-family homes. The rent-increase cap for manufactured homes is 5%. Lawmakers approved the plan on a 54-44 vote, with five Democrats joining the Republican opposition.

Ferguson praised Alvarado and the many advocates across the state who worked hard to get the bill passed.

It almost didn't make it.

It successfully moved through both houses, but two amendments added on the Senate floor sent it into a conference committee. Those amendments increased the cap from 7% to 10% plus inflation and exempted single-family homes. Opponents of the bill argued that developers would leave the state if it became law and said similar policies in Oregon and California added to those states’ financial burdens instead of slowing the homeless crisis.

Oregon's rent-control bill was passed in 2019 and later updated to cap rent increases at either 7% plus the annual 12-month average change in the consumer price index for the U.S. West, or 10% — whichever is lower.

The conference committee got the cap down to 7% plus inflation or 10% — whichever is lower, and restored protections for the 38% of renters who live in single-family homes. With Ferguson's signature, it's now law.

“This law is a good beginning. It’s long overdue and it’s urgently needed,” Alvarado said. “Forty percent of the people in the state of Washington are renters or manufactured homeowners and before today they had no protections over how high the rent can go, leading to pain and to devastating destabilization of families and communities.”

Ferguson also signed nine other bills to help homeowners and renters. He said when he campaigned for governor, affordable housing was the top issue voters raised, so he supports bills to help make it easier to secure housing.

“Let’s make this the session of affordable housing,” he said before signing the first measure.

The other measures included limits on certain provisions in rental agreements, notices for mobile home communities, and property tax relief for disabled veterans.