Watchdog: White House violated law in freezing Ukraine aid The federal government's watchdog agency says the a White House office violated federal law in withholding security assistance to Ukraine aid

President Donald Trump, gestures as he and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He prepare to sign a U.S. China trade agreement, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

President Donald Trump, gestures as he and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He prepare to sign a U.S. China trade agreement, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) The Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- The federal government's watchdog agency says the a White House office violated federal law in withholding security assistance to Ukraine aid.

The Government Accountability Office says the White House Office of Management and Budget violated the law in holding up the assistance. The freeze is at center of the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Trump was impeached last month on charges of abusing his power for pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democratic rivals, and for obstructing Congress' ensuing probe.